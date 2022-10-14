Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.