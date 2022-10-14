LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

LPLA opened at $248.27 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

