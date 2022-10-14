LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €749.00 by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €749.00 ($764.29) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €617.50 ($630.10) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €653.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €621.57. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

