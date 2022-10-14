Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 820 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 7,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.