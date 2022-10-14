Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

