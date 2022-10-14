Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 110,257 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1,812.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,257 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.