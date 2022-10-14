Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,906,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $127.63 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

