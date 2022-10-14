Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$21.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$41.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

Insider Activity

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 19.2699992 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,373.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

