Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel stock opened at $1,153.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,292.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

