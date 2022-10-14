Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,153.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,292.41. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

