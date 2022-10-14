MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $220.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.30.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $238.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.68. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $424.04.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

