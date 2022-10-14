Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in AbbVie by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

