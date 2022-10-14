Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $65.00. The company traded as low as $45.84 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 14300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

