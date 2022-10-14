Max Royde Buys 14,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £16,660 ($20,130.50).
Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,721.11 ($11,746.15).
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde purchased 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($25,614.21).
- On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,623.01).
CentralNic Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.44) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.53. The company has a market cap of £343.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,950.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
