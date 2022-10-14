MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 526,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 264.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

