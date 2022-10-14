Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.