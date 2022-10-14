Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $116.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

