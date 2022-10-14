Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.