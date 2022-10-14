Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

