Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

