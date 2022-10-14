Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,780 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microvast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 1,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $1.68 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

