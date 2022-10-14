Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.10 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

