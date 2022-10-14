Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 12,797 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 816,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.