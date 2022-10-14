Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 35,639 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 5.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $39.21 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.