Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,293 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Bilibili by 807.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

