Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics Stock Up 3.6 %

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

Shares of IPGP opened at $86.05 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.