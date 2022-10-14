Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.67 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $82.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

