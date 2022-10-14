Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 734,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,444 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 78.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 66.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

ABST opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.73. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

