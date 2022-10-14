Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $37.53 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

