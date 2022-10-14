Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,386 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

