Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,325 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,209,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

