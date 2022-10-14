Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 29.30% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

