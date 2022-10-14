Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.