Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Itron worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Itron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of ITRI opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

