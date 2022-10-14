Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,556,658 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,556,658 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

