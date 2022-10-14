Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,156 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Corteva by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.