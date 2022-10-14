Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,651 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,006,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 616,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 573,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DQ opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.77% and a return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

