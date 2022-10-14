Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 943 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $73.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

