Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after buying an additional 2,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,800,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB opened at $22.24 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.