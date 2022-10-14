Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,315 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

