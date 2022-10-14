Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $301.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

