Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

