Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 38,071 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.