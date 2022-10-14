Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 618 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average is $172.83. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

