Morgan Stanley Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $107.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

