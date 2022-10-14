Morgan Stanley Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $115.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,768,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $33,390,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

