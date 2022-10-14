Morgan Stanley Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $66.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 184,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

