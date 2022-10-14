Morgan Stanley Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $172.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

