Morgan Stanley Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $108.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

