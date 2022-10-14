Morgan Stanley Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $55.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.61.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $373,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 575,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 47.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,508,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

